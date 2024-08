Alpha HPA Limited (AU:A4N) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial holder in Alpha HPA Limited, holding a 5.02% stake with 56,910,996 ordinary shares, as of August 14, 2024. The shares are registered under JPMorgan Nominees Australia Ltd, indicating a significant move by one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds into the high purity alumina market.

