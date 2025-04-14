AustralianSuper Acquires Significant Stake in Premier Investments

Premier Investments Limited ( (AU:PMV) ) just unveiled an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Premier Investments Limited, acquiring a 5.13% voting power with 8,203,094 ordinary shares. This acquisition signifies a notable investment by AustralianSuper, potentially impacting Premier Investments’ shareholder composition and influencing future strategic decisions.

More about Premier Investments Limited

Premier Investments Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on apparel, stationery, and homewares. The company owns and manages several retail brands and has a significant presence in the Australian market.

YTD Price Performance: -17.68%

Average Trading Volume: 403,160

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.21B

For a thorough assessment of PMV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue