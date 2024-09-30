Australian Vanadium Affirms Strong Governance

Australian Vanadium Limited (AU:AVL) has released an update.

Australian Vanadium Limited has released their corporate governance statement for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, which can be found on their website. This statement, approved by the board and current as of 30 September 2024, details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The announcement confirms that the necessary disclosures are in place and highlights the company’s commitment to corporate governance.

