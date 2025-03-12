Australian Strategic Materials Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd ( (AU:ASM) ) has shared an announcement.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd has announced the quotation of 21,046 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective March 11, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning, reflecting its ongoing efforts to support its operational and strategic initiatives.

More about Australian Strategic Materials Ltd

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd is a company operating in the materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of strategic materials. The company is involved in the development and commercialization of specialty metals and oxides, which are crucial for various high-tech and industrial applications.

YTD Price Performance: -29.25%

Average Trading Volume: 155,878

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$67.99M

