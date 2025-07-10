Australian Retirement Trust Becomes Substantial Holder in Imdex Ltd

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Imdex Ltd ( (AU:IMD) ).

Imdex Ltd has announced that Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd, acting as trustee for the Australian Retirement Trust, has become a substantial holder in the company as of July 8, 2025. The trust now holds 25,600,011 fully paid ordinary shares, representing a 5.002% voting power in Imdex Ltd. This development indicates a significant investment by the Australian Retirement Trust, potentially impacting Imdex Ltd’s shareholder structure and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IMD) stock is a Buy with a A$2.25 price target.

More about Imdex Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,117,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.32B



