Australian Potash Limited Announces Entitlement Issue to Raise $1.93 Million

Australian Potash Limited is offering a pro-rata renounceable entitlement issue to its shareholders, aiming to raise up to $1,933,363. This move is conditionally underwritten by ShareX Pty Ltd and involves issuing three shares for every two held, with additional options. The offer is speculative and primarily targets existing shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, reflecting the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position through shareholder engagement.

YTD Price Performance: 15.38%

Average Trading Volume: 340,367

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.76M

