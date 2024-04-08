Australian Mines Advances REE Exploration in Brazil

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited (AUZ) has successfully identified high-priority exploration targets at their Jequie REE and Niobium project in Brazil, enabling a focused search within the most prospective tenements. The company’s systematic approach has pinpointed areas with high potential for REE deposits, confirmed by both geological field reconnaissance and remote sensing. AUZ is now planning detailed follow-up geochemical programs to further investigate these promising targets.

