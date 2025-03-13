Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Buy-Back Program

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ) has shared an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of March 14, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 6,696,355 ordinary fully paid securities, including 292,400 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in its financial position.

More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on providing shareholders with investment opportunities in a diversified portfolio of Australian equities.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

See more data about AFI stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com