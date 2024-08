Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reported a change in its substantial holding in McPherson’s Limited, with its voting power increasing from 12.07% to 13.08% as of August 8, 2024. This change reflects an acquisition of additional ordinary shares, amplifying Australian Ethical Investment’s influence in the company.

