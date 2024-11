Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has increased its stake in Mach7 Technologies Ltd, raising its voting power from 13.41% to 14.46%. This change in substantial holding reflects the company’s strategic investment approach in the tech sector. Investors may find this move indicative of Mach7’s potential growth and attractiveness in the market.

