Australian Clinical Labs Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program. As of March 3, 2025, the company has bought back a total of 2,475,483 ordinary fully paid securities, including 200,000 on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing pathology services. The company is known for its comprehensive range of diagnostic services, catering to both private and public healthcare sectors in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -9.88%

Average Trading Volume: 593,524

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$621.8M

