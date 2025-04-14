Australian Clinical Labs Ltd Sees Change in Substantial Holding

An announcement from Australian Clinical Labs Ltd ( (AU:ACL) ) is now available.

Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd has resubmitted a corrected Change in Substantial Holding Form for Australian Clinical Labs Ltd due to minor dependencies discovered in the initial submission. The updated form indicates an increase in voting power from 5.05% to 6.06%, reflecting a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure, which could impact its governance and strategic decisions.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, providing pathology services and diagnostic testing. The company focuses on delivering high-quality medical testing services across Australia, aiming to support healthcare providers with accurate and timely diagnostic information.

