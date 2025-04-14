Australian Clinical Labs Announces Share Registry Address Change

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd ( (AU:ACL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Australian Clinical Labs Limited has announced a change in the address of its share registry office in Sydney, effective from April 14, 2025. The move to a new location at Liberty Place, Castlereagh Street, aims to streamline operations, although telephone numbers and postal addresses remain unchanged. This change reflects ACL’s ongoing efforts to optimize its operational infrastructure, potentially impacting its stakeholders by enhancing service efficiency and accessibility.

More about Australian Clinical Labs Ltd

Australian Clinical Labs (ACL) is a leading private provider of pathology services in Australia, operating NATA accredited laboratories that conduct a wide range of pathology tests for doctors, specialists, patients, hospitals, and corporate clients. It is one of the largest private hospital pathology businesses in the country, focusing on combining talented professionals and innovative technologies to enhance decision-making that saves and improves patients’ lives.

YTD Price Performance: -12.65%

Average Trading Volume: 952,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$589.7M

