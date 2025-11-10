Australia United Mining Limited Updates Director’s Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Australia United Mining Limited ( (AU:AYM) ) has issued an announcement.

Australia United Mining Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice concerning Xiaojing Wang. The update involves the disposal of 60,000 fully paid ordinary shares by W.Y. International (Australia) Pty Ltd, a company associated with Xiaojing Wang, through an on-market trade. This transaction slightly alters the shareholding structure but is not expected to significantly impact the company’s operations or market positioning.

Current Market Cap: A$7.37M

