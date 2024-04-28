Australasian Metals Advances Lithium Exploration

Australasian Metals Limited (AU:A8G) has released an update.

Australasian Metals Limited has announced the completion of a preliminary diamond drilling program at its Mt Peake Lithium Project in the Northern Territory, with the work supported by a Northern Territory government grant. The drilling intersected various geological formations and multiple pegmatite dykes, although no spodumene was observed. This exploration activity is part of the company’s efforts to capitalize on the highly prospective region for lithium mineralization, neighboring Core Lithium Limited’s project.

