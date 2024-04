E2 Metals Ltd. (AU:USL) has released an update.

Austral Gold Limited has reduced its voting power in Unico Silver Limited from 16.93% to 15.12% by selling 5 million shares on April 5, 2024, for a consideration of $650,000. This change in the substantial holder’s interest marks a notable adjustment in Austral Gold’s investment in the company.

For further insights into AU:USL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.