Austin Metals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Austin Metals Limited has announced successful outcomes for all resolutions presented during their recent General Meeting, including approvals for a major transaction, the issuance of performance rights, and several director participations in share placements. Shareholders showed strong support with high percentages of votes in favor across all agenda items, underscoring confidence in the company’s strategic decisions.

