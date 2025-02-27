Austin Gold Corp. Reports Financial Results for 2024

Austin Gold Corp. ( (AUST) ) just unveiled an update.

Austin Gold Corp. has released its consolidated financial statements for the years ending December 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022, audited by Manning Elliott LLP. The report highlights a decrease in total assets from $12 million in 2023 to $9.5 million in 2024, with a notable increase in exploration and evaluation assets. The company’s financial performance shows a comprehensive loss, with significant administrative expenses in investor relations and share-based compensation. These financial results may impact the company’s future operations and strategic decisions.

Austin Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties. The company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is involved in the evaluation of exploration assets to expand its market presence in the gold sector.

