Austin Engineering Releases Updated Governance Statement

Austin Engineering Limited (AU:ANG) has released an update.

Austin Engineering Limited has updated its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024, which is now available on their website. The statement, approved by the board and current as of 27 August 2024, details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. If deviations from these recommendations occurred, the statement provides reasons and outlines any alternative governance practices adopted.

