Austco Healthcare Secures $2.2M Canadian Contract

Austco Healthcare Limited has landed a lucrative AUD $2.2M contract to equip the Simcoe Village long-term care redevelopment in Ontario, Canada, with its state-of-the-art Tacera alarm management and clinical workflow systems. The high-tech facility will offer a comprehensive range of services for seniors, aiming to enhance resident care with innovative features such as automatic staff presence and alarm cancellation. This deal boosts Austco’s order backlog to a record $45.7M, highlighting the company’s growing influence in the healthcare communications sector.

