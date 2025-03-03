AustChina Holdings Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

AustChina Holdings Limited ( (AU:AUH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AustChina Holdings Limited has issued 300 million fully paid ordinary shares at a value of $0.001 per share as part of its acquisition of Penwortham Exploration Pty Ltd. An additional 30 million shares were issued to an advisor for introducing the project. This move is part of AustChina’s strategy to enhance its portfolio in the energy and mineral resources sector, potentially strengthening its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about AustChina Holdings Limited

AustChina Holdings Limited is a junior ASX-listed company focused on energy and mineral resources. The company aims to expand its presence in developing energy markets through strategic investments in minerals and energy projects. Its current projects include the Blackall Coal Project in Queensland, copper exploration investments, and a stake in the Organic Waste developer Utilitas Group Pty Ltd.

Current Market Cap: A$2.42M

