AustChina Holdings Begins Lithium Drilling in Tanzania

AustChina Holdings Limited is set to start a promising maiden drilling program at the Chenene Lithium Project in Tanzania, focusing on four high-potential lithium targets with assays of up to 1.08% Li2O. With all necessary government and regulatory approvals in place, the company expects to mobilize a drill rig within the next week and is finalizing oversight arrangements with a South African geological firm. Initial drilling will consist of eight holes, with the potential for program expansion based on initial results.

