AustAsia Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

AustAsia Group Limited. ( (HK:2425) ) has provided an update.

AustAsia Group Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, initially established in December 2022. The committee, which plays a crucial role in the governance of the company, will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, to ensure compliance with diversity requirements and enhance the company’s governance structure.

More about AustAsia Group Limited.

AustAsia Group Limited operates within the industry of securities and stock exchange, with a focus on managing and overseeing its subsidiaries. The company is involved in the governance and administration of its board of directors and shareholders, particularly through committees such as the Nomination Committee.

Average Trading Volume: 397,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.82B

