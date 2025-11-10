AustAsia Group Limited Announces Board Composition and Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

AustAsia Group Limited. ( (HK:2425) ) has issued an announcement.

AustAsia Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles and functions. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to various board committees such as Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, ESG, and Independent Board Committees. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and oversight, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about AustAsia Group Limited.

AustAsia Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore. The company operates within the financial sector, focusing on providing various financial services and products. Its market focus is primarily in Singapore, where it is listed under the stock code 2425.

Average Trading Volume: 397,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.82B

