AustAsia Group Announces Changes to Nomination Committee

The latest update is out from AustAsia Group Limited. ( (HK:2425) ).

AustAsia Group Limited has announced changes in the composition of its Nomination Committee, effective from November 10, 2025. Mr. Tan Yong Nang has stepped down as chairman and member of the committee, with Mr. Sun Patrick being appointed as the new chairman. Additionally, Ms. Gabriella Santosa has joined as a member. These changes are in response to amendments in the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, aiming to enhance the committee’s effectiveness, diversity, and overall corporate governance practices.

More about AustAsia Group Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 397,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.82B

See more data about 2425 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

