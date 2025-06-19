Austar Lifesciences Updates Audit Committee Terms

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Austar Lifesciences Ltd. ( (HK:6118) ) just unveiled an update.

Austar Lifesciences Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced an update to the terms of reference for its Audit Committee, effective from June 19, 2025. The Audit Committee will consist of at least three non-executive directors, with a majority being independent non-executive directors possessing appropriate professional qualifications or financial expertise. This update aims to enhance the governance and oversight functions of the committee, potentially strengthening the company’s compliance and financial management practices.

More about Austar Lifesciences Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 114,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$353.7M

See more data about 6118 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.