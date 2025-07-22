Austal Ltd Updates Director Onboarding Process to Ensure Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Austal ( (AU:ASB) ) has provided an announcement.

Austal Ltd addressed a late filing of the Appendix 3X due to an administrative oversight in the onboarding process of new directors. The company has reviewed and updated its procedures to prevent future occurrences, ensuring compliance with the Australian Securities Exchange’s disclosure obligations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASB) stock is a Hold with a A$4.07 price target.

More about Austal

Austal Ltd operates in the shipbuilding industry, focusing on the design and construction of defense and commercial vessels. The company is known for its innovative ship designs and has a significant presence in the global maritime market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,480,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.53B



