Austal Limited has announced the appointment of Richard Vaughn Spencer as a director of the company, starting July 1, 2024. Spencer has declared an initial holding of 12,000 ordinary shares in the company, with no interests in securities not registered in his name nor any involvement in relevant contracts.

