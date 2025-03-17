Austal Limited Strengthens Financial Position with New Share Issuance

An update from Austal Limited ( (AU:ASB) ) is now available.

Austal Limited has issued 52,631,579 new fully paid ordinary shares at A$3.80 each to sophisticated and professional investors as part of an institutional placement. This move, announced on March 11, 2025, is accompanied by a non-underwritten share purchase plan, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its operations. The issuance was conducted without the need for disclosure under the Corporations Act, indicating compliance with relevant legal provisions. This strategic financial maneuver is expected to bolster Austal’s market positioning and operational capabilities in the competitive shipbuilding industry.

More about Austal Limited

Austal Limited is a global shipbuilder and defense prime contractor based in Australia, known for designing, constructing, and sustaining advanced commercial and defense vessels. With 35 years of experience, Austal has delivered over 350 vessels to 122 operators in 59 countries. It is Australia’s largest defense exporter and the first ASX-listed shipbuilder, operating shipyards in Australia, the USA, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

YTD Price Performance: 34.61%

Average Trading Volume: 5,765

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $896.2M

Learn more about ASB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com