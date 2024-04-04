Aussie Broadband Reduces Superloop Stake

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Limited (ABB) has scaled back its stake in Superloop Limited (SLC) from 19.9% to 11.99%, following a dilution event and the sale of shares worth $49.28 million. The change in ABB’s position marks a significant decrease in its voting power in the telecommunications infrastructure company. No changes in association with the substantial holder were reported.

