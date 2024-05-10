Aussie Broadband Director Adjusts Shareholdings

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Adrian Fitzpatrick, a director at Aussie Broadband Limited, has altered his holdings by converting 6,933 of his FY24 NED Rights into Ordinary Shares, which are valued at $2.93 each. This change was executed under the company’s Non-executive Director Fee Sacrifice Plan Rules, leaving Fitzpatrick with 51,051 Ordinary Shares and 6,933 FY24 NED Rights post-transaction. No other director’s interests in contracts have changed, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period requiring written clearance.

