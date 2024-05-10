Aussie Broadband Director Adjusts Shareholding

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Richard Dammery, a director at Aussie Broadband Limited, has altered his financial stake in the company by converting 5,112 FY24 NED Rights into an equal number of Ordinary Shares, as per the Non-executive Director Fee Sacrifice Plan Rules. This transaction, conducted at a value of $2.93 per Ordinary share, resulted in Dammery’s indirect interest through Aestel Pty Ltd increasing to 124,690 Ordinary Shares post-change.

