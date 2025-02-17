AusQuest Limited Requests Trading Halt Pending Capital Raise Announcement

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

AusQuest Limited ( (AU:AQD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AusQuest Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raise. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made, which is expected before the start of trading on 20 February 2025, suggesting a strategic move to strengthen its financial position.

More about AusQuest Limited

AusQuest Limited operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on discovering and developing mineral resources. Its main activities involve exploration for copper, gold, and other base metals, primarily in Australia and Peru.

YTD Price Performance: 66.67%

Average Trading Volume: 22,922,479

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$46.3M

