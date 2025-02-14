AusQuest Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest announcement is out from AusQuest Limited ( (AU:AQD) ).

AusQuest Limited has announced the issuance of 1,025,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which are set to be quoted on February 14, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and strengthen its market position, potentially impacting its stakeholders positively by increasing the company’s capital resources.

More about AusQuest Limited

AusQuest Limited is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing on the discovery of new mineral deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 95.00%

Average Trading Volume: 24,184,677

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$45.1M

