AusQuest Highlights Cangallo Copper-Gold Discovery at IMARC

AusQuest Limited ( (AU:AQD) ) has shared an announcement.

AusQuest Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Graeme Drew, presented at the IMARC Conference in Sydney, highlighting the company’s recent discovery of a porphyry copper-gold deposit in Cangallo, Peru. This discovery, announced in January 2025, underscores AusQuest’s strategic efforts to enhance its mineral resource portfolio, potentially strengthening its position in the mining sector and offering promising implications for stakeholders.

AusQuest Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in discovering and developing copper and gold deposits, with a market focus on expanding its resource base in regions like Peru.

Average Trading Volume: 2,579,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$59.88M

