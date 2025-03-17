Ausmon Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results at East Borehole

Ausmon Resources Limited ( (AU:AOA) ) has issued an announcement.

Ausmon Resources Limited announced preliminary results from a drilling project at the East Borehole Prospect in Broken Hill, revealing significant intersections of base metals, particularly zinc. These findings suggest the presence of base metal sulphides at depth, prompting the company to resume its drilling program with a revised plan to ensure better access to the target depth. This development could enhance the company’s exploration success and strengthen its position in the mining sector.

More about Ausmon Resources Limited

Ausmon Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets base metals and other mineral deposits, with a significant market focus on areas such as Broken Hill in New South Wales, Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$2.41M

