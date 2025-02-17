Ausmon Resources Proposes New Securities Issue to Boost Capital

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Ausmon Resources Limited ( (AU:AOA) ).

Ausmon Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 300 million ordinary fully paid securities under a securities purchase plan. The offer is set to close on March 18, 2025, with the issue date scheduled for March 25, 2025. This initiative aims to strengthen the company’s capital base, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market competitiveness.

More about Ausmon Resources Limited

Ausmon Resources Limited is a company operating in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and acquiring promising mineral prospects to enhance its portfolio and market positioning.

Current Market Cap: A$2.41M

