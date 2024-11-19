Ausmon Resources Plans New Securities Issuance

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.

Ausmon Resources Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to release 7.5 million fully paid ordinary shares. The issuance is scheduled for November 22, 2024, and aims to enhance the company’s capital base. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the resource sector.

