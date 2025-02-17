Ausmon Resources Announces 2025 Share Purchase Plan

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from Ausmon Resources Limited ( (AU:AOA) ) is now available.

Ausmon Resources Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) for 2025, offering ordinary shares at a price of $0.0018 each, which represents a discount to recent trading prices. The initiative aims to raise up to $540,000, with funds allocated to cover offer costs, reduce borrowings, support exploration activities, and bolster general working capital. This move reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and operational capacity.

More about Ausmon Resources Limited

Current Market Cap: A$2.41M

