Ausgold Limited Expands Capital with Strategic Share Issuance

Ausgold Limited ( (AU:AUC) ) just unveiled an update.

Ausgold Limited has issued over 3.5 million fully paid ordinary shares to Dundee Resources Ltd at a price of $0.57 per share. This move, executed without disclosure to investors under certain provisions of the Corporations Act, signifies compliance with relevant regulatory requirements and reflects Ausgold’s strategic financial maneuvers to bolster its capital and enhance its operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUC) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target.

More about Ausgold Limited

Ausgold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is based in Perth, Western Australia, and aims to expand its market presence through strategic partnerships and resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 807,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$234.3M



