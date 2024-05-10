Aurum Resources Shares Surge on Gold Discovery

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited experienced a notable increase in share price and trading volume, which the company attributes to a recent significant gold discovery at their Boundiali BD Target 1, a surge in gold prices prompting investor interest in gold stocks, and their directors’ track record with a successful takeover of Tietto Minerals Ltd. The company confirms that it has been in compliance with Listing Rules and that the information was kept confidential until the official announcement was ready for release.

