Aurum Resources Limited Amends Constitution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aurum Resources Limited ( (AU:AUE) ) has shared an announcement.

Aurum Resources Limited has amended its constitution following a special resolution by its members on July 8, 2025. This amendment may impact the company’s share capital structure, rights attached to shares, and other corporate governance aspects, potentially affecting shareholder interests and the company’s market operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AUE) stock is a Buy with a A$0.63 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurum Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AUE Stock Forecast page.

More about Aurum Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 730,418

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$107.1M

For a thorough assessment of AUE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue