Aurum Resources’ Gold Recovery Success and Strategic Moves

Aurum Resources Limited has reported promising metallurgical test results from its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, confirming gold recoveries exceeding 95%. The company highlights the potential for significant cost savings due to high gravity gold recovery, reducing the need for cyanide and lime in the extraction process. Additionally, Aurum’s acquisition of Mako Gold has reached a critical milestone, positioning the company for further strategic growth.

