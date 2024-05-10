Aurum Resources Excels in Gold Drilling Campaign

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has reported promising results from its diamond drilling program at Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, with significant gold intercepts such as 90m at 1.16 g/t Au, indicating an open and continuous gold system at depth. The company is advancing its aggressive 30,000m drilling campaign, now boosted by an increased drilling capacity to 4,000m per month, as it targets an initial Mineral Resource Estimate by late 2024. Aurum is also optimizing assay methods to accurately quantify gold mineralization in the presence of visible gold within the core samples.

For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.