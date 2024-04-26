Aurum Resources Director’s Stake Increases

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Dr. Caigen Wang, a director at Aurum Resources Ltd, has reported a significant change in his interest in the company’s securities, acquiring 17 million Performance Rights and 11 million Unquoted Options, as per the director incentives approved by shareholders. The change, effective as of 26 April 2024, does not involve any disposals, maintaining Wang’s direct and indirect holdings in ordinary shares and existing options.

