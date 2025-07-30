Aurum PropTech to Acquire PropTiger Marketing Services in Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Aurum Proptech Limited ( (IN:AURUM) ).

Aurum PropTech Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 21, 2025, to discuss and approve the acquisition of a 100% stake in PropTiger Marketing Services Private Limited through a preferential issue of equity shares. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Aurum PropTech’s market position by expanding its portfolio in the proptech sector, potentially offering enhanced value to its stakeholders and increasing its competitive edge in the industry.

More about Aurum Proptech Limited

Aurum PropTech Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions for the real estate industry. The company is involved in developing and offering proptech services and products, aiming to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of real estate transactions and management.

Average Trading Volume: 11,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 13.61B INR

For an in-depth examination of AURUM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue