Aurora Technology Secures $1.5M Through Private Placement

Aurora Technology Acquisition (ATAK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

DIH Holding US, Inc. has announced a significant development for investors: the company has successfully arranged a private placement of its Class A common stock, involving the sale of 150,000 shares at $10.00 each. This move has raised $1.5 million in capital, showcasing investor confidence and marking a potential growth opportunity for those watching the financial markets.

