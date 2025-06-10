Aurora Spine Achieves Milestone with SiLO™ System in Over 2,500 Procedures

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Aurora Spine ( (TSE:ASG) ) is now available.

Aurora Spine has achieved a significant milestone with its SiLO™ Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System, which has been used in over 2,500 procedures across the United States. This accomplishment highlights the growing adoption of their minimally invasive technology, which is designed to improve patient outcomes and recovery times. The company’s continued innovation and expansion in the U.S. market, along with positive feedback from the surgical community, underscore its leadership in the field of spinal solutions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ASG is a Neutral.

Aurora Spine’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its solid revenue growth and improved cash flow management. However, ongoing profitability challenges and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score. The earnings call provided some optimism with product successes and strategic growth initiatives, but financial difficulties and technical analysis trends suggest caution.

More about Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is a company focused on introducing innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies to the spinal implant market.

Average Trading Volume: 34,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$25.76M

