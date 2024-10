Aurora Labs Ltd. (AU:A3D) has released an update.

Aurora Labs Limited has announced the application for quotation of a new batch of securities, specifically 409,382 ordinary fully paid shares, on the ASX under the code A3D as of October 14, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion of its financial portfolio and opens up new investment opportunities for stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into AU:A3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.