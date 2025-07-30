Aurora Cannabis Urges Shareholders to Vote Ahead of 2025 Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aurora Cannabis ( (TSE:ACB) ) just unveiled an update.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has reminded its shareholders to vote in advance of the proxy voting deadline for its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting is scheduled for August 8, 2025, and shareholders are encouraged to vote by August 6, 2025. The Board of Directors recommends voting for all director nominees and proposed resolutions. This announcement underscores the importance of shareholder participation in the company’s governance and could impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ACB) stock is a Buy with a C$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aurora Cannabis stock, see the TSE:ACB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ACB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ACB is a Neutral.

Aurora Cannabis shows potential with recent profitability and strategic international growth. However, high valuation, inconsistent revenue, and cash flow challenges weigh on the score. The positive outlook from their earnings call and corporate event achievements provide optimism, though financial performance remains a significant concern.

More about Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a leading global medical cannabis company based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It serves both medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Aurora’s adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, Tasty’s, Being, and Greybeard, while its medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. The company also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., a major supplier of propagated agricultural plants in North America. Aurora is known for its focus on high-quality cannabis products driven by science and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 459,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$370.1M

